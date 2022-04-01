AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 5.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 13,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AEye by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

