Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick acquired 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.