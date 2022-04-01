AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 13,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

