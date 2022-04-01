AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 13,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.