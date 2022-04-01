SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.07. SOPHiA GENETICS shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. Analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

