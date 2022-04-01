Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 475,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.78 and had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

