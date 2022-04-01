Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 475,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.78 and had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

