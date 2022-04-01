Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

