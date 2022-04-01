Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average of $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Carvana by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.