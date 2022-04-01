Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

TSE DOL opened at C$70.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$51.50 and a 12 month high of C$72.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

