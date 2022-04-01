Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

