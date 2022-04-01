Cowen Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.87.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.99. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

