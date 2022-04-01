Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CACI International (CACI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CACI International (NYSE: CACI) recently:

3/31/2022 – CACI International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $311.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – CACI International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $286.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $301.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.10.

Get CACI International Inc alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CACI International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.