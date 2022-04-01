Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

