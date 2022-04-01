Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
In related news, CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 258,520 shares of company stock worth $460,448. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the second quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
