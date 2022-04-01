Short Interest in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Decreases By 16.1%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

