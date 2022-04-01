Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

