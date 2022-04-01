Head-To-Head Analysis: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) vs. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32%

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.52 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

