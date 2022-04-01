Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.