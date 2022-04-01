Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC opened at $23.65 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $961.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.