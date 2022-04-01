Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $306.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

