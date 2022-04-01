Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €20.32 ($22.33) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

