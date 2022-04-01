Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €20.32 ($22.33) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

