The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,167 ($15.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.85. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

