Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.27 ($51.95).

DUE opened at €26.82 ($29.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a one year high of €44.08 ($48.44).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

