Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $221.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

