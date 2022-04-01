John Schlederer Buys 120,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider John Schlederer bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($25,263.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

