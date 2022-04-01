John Schlederer Buys 120,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider John Schlederer bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($25,263.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Academies Australasia Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.