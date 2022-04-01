-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 million, a PE ratio of -157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

