Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,652 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.