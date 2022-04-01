Critical Analysis: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get H-CYTE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.33%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 3.07 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -0.98 IRadimed $41.81 million 13.47 $9.32 million $0.74 60.59

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98% IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats H-CYTE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.