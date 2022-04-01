Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.59. 1,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.