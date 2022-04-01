StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NYSE:E opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ENI has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ENI will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

