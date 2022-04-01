Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.