Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

