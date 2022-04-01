StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 234.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Granite Construction has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

