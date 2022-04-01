Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 15,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,408,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 86.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.