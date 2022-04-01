Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $132.69 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

