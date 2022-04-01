Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.