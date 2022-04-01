StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE BIO opened at $563.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.40 and a 200 day moving average of $685.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

