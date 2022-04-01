Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $622.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.27 and a 1 year high of $635.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.73. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

