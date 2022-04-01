Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

