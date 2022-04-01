Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 109,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

EWY opened at $71.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

