Head-To-Head Contrast: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86 LivePerson 1 10 2 0 2.08

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.89%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $35.73, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 52.31% -0.56% -0.35% LivePerson -26.61% -41.63% -10.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 3.48 $322.05 million $2.57 6.49 LivePerson $469.62 million 3.77 -$124.97 million ($1.79) -13.64

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3D Systems beats LivePerson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

