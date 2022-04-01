TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

