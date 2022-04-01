Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $39,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,096,590.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.92 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

