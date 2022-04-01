Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $537.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.54.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

