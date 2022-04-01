Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

