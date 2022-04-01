TAP Consulting LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

