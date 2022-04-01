Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

VTR opened at $61.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

