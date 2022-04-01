5,084 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.2% during the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

