iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 132,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,410,262 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $54.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

