Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.20. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 629,643 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.